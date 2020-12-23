Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Holdings in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 873,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 677,422 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Athenex by 485.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 150,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 124,925 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Athenex in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Athenex by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 13,532,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Athenex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,131,000. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Athenex in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

NASDAQ ATNX opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.98. Athenex, Inc. has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $16.04.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,150,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,866,220.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $95,710 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

