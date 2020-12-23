Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $541,000 Position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,254 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TriMas were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in TriMas by 44.7% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,095,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,576,000 after acquiring an additional 956,940 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in TriMas by 15.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,069,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,191,000 after acquiring an additional 271,241 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in TriMas by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,725 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in TriMas by 6.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,254,000 after acquiring an additional 77,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in TriMas during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. TriMas Co. has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $32.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average is $25.22.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. TriMas had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $199.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.

