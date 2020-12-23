CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,960 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,858 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 400.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

CDK has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CDK Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CDK stock opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.12.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The business had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

