Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 72,425 Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 72,425 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in GenMark Diagnostics were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNMK. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 361.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GNMK opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.51 and a beta of 3.02. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $20.88.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $42.65 million for the quarter. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 69,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,046,235.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 268,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Stier sold 59,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $757,171.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,508.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,450 shares of company stock worth $2,284,994 over the last three months. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on GNMK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GenMark Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

GenMark Diagnostics Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK).

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.