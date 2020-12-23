ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 18,793 Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 257,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 108.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 36,040 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 18.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 71.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 382,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 159,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

In other Midland States Bancorp news, CEO Jeffrey G. Ludwig sold 5,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $94,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,021.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 4,097 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $58,791.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 45,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSBI. Zacks Investment Research raised Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Midland States Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ MSBI opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $29.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $388.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

Midland States Bancorp Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.