Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $579,000 Holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 101.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,814 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Codexis were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,977,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,701,000 after purchasing an additional 274,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,532,000 after purchasing an additional 92,374 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 41.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,412,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,580,000 after purchasing an additional 412,131 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 25.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 8.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 38,288 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDXS. BidaskClub raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $116,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,129 shares in the company, valued at $713,986.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 211,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $351,700. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62. Codexis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.46.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Codexis Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

