Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 21.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 57.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 116,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Michael Thomas Henderson sold 10,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $515,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,642,550.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles J. Homcy sold 18,200 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,213,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,516,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,255 shares of company stock worth $6,123,800. Corporate insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

BBIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.91.

BBIO opened at $67.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 0.71.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

