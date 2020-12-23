MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

MTSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSC. Comerica Bank lifted its position in MTS Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 1,116.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 180,842 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTS Systems stock opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.77. MTS Systems has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $58.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 84.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.81.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.30 million. MTS Systems had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

