34,958 Shares in Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Pacific Ethanol at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEIX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Ethanol in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Ethanol in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Ethanol in the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Pacific Ethanol by 21.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Pacific Ethanol during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Ethanol alerts:

In related news, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 37,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $223,817.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 130,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,204.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEIX. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Pacific Ethanol in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Pacific Ethanol from $3.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Pacific Ethanol from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

NASDAQ:PEIX opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $427.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 3.48. Pacific Ethanol, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.56.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $204.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.87 million. Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. Research analysts predict that Pacific Ethanol, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Pacific Ethanol

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ethanol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ethanol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.