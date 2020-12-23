BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Director Guy Levy Buys 1,388,890 Shares of Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Director Guy Levy acquired 1,388,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BCAB opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. BioAtla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $43.86.

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

