Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Insider Nathan J. Schultz Sells 82,458 Shares

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $7,437,711.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,849,069.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $93.89 on Wednesday. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $95.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -469.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.28 and a 200-day moving average of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,902,000 after buying an additional 1,751,007 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in Chegg by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,189,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,007,000 after buying an additional 560,116 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Chegg by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 765,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,460,000 after buying an additional 355,088 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,053,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.