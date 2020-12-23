Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 672,404 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,938 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of BOX worth $11,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 9,288,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,248,000 after purchasing an additional 244,462 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BOX by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,391,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,952,000 after acquiring an additional 245,351 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of BOX by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,967,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,513,000 after acquiring an additional 361,227 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of BOX by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,895,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,846 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of BOX by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,283,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,403,000 after acquiring an additional 602,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,289,838.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,169,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,097,689.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOX shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

NYSE BOX opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $22.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -44.31 and a beta of 1.35.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

