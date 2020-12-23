Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 21,646 shares during the period.

Shares of HAIL stock opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.76. SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $54.87.

