Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020


Share on StockTwits

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 21,646 shares during the period.

Shares of HAIL stock opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.76. SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $54.87.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.