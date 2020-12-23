Jane Street Group LLC Sells 23,758 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 95.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,758 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCR opened at $271.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $118.99 and a 12-month high of $275.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.96.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.