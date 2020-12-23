California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 487 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in National Vision were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of National Vision by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,838,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,796,000 after buying an additional 50,781 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,372,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,009,000 after purchasing an additional 35,852 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Vision by 430.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,623,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751,753 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,696,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,877,000 after buying an additional 21,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its position in National Vision by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,658,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,404,000 after buying an additional 161,275 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EYE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on National Vision from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 100,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $4,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,550,020.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EYE opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,193.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.77. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $50.00.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

