Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Wyndham Destinations worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,248,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,720,000 after buying an additional 404,785 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,723,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,285,000 after acquiring an additional 243,693 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,733,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,969,000 after purchasing an additional 323,885 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 14.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,049,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,793,000 after purchasing an additional 374,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 100.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,592,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WYND opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $53.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.30 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average of $33.64.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.90 million. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $1,083,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 619,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,834,312.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.79.

Wyndham Destinations Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

