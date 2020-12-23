Jane Street Group LLC Trims Stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,282 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter worth about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.67 and a beta of 0.56.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In related news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $903,694.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

