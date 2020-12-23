Jinhee Magie Acquires 33,000 Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Stock

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Senior Officer Jinhee Magie purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$142,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 253,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,092,960.

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$10.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.61 billion and a PE ratio of 51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.57. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52-week low of C$4.08 and a 52-week high of C$10.69.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$800.47 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.80 to C$12.80 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Saturday, November 28th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.65.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

