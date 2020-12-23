California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of CyberArk Software worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 457.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. BidaskClub raised CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $162.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $163.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2,326.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

