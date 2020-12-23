Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Energizer were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ENR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $53.84. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.99 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Energizer declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback 7,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.