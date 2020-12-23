California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 177 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of EnerSys worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in EnerSys by 15.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 35.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 34.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENS. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub cut EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $82.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.58 and a 200 day moving average of $72.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $86.87.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

