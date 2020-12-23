California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 2,722 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 33.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 117,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $55.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average of $28.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $401.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $305,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,001,920 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.