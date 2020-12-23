California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,522 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 15.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $69.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.50.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.44 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 5,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $411,195.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,301 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $564,800.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,523.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,882 shares of company stock worth $1,563,156. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMN. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

