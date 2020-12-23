Voloridge Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,059 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of City worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of City by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital bought a new stake in City during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of City by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of City by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of City during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Get City alerts:

CHCO stock opened at $67.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.37. City Holding has a 12-month low of $53.06 and a 12-month high of $82.95.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $54.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.05 million. City had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 33.35%. On average, research analysts expect that City Holding will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. City’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHCO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of City from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. City presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $509,498.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,075.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $176,623.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,679.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.