Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,039 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 57.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 22.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 155,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 28,953 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,586 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $854.98 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $39.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

