Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 68.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,750 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 140.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 58,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $770.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $18.46.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 46.84%. The firm had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPWH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

