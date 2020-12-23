Voloridge Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 71.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 23,650 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 298.4% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 26.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 96.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Cowen boosted their target price on V.F. from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $69.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. V.F. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.26.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $4,969,714.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,969,237.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $4,190,599.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,741,043.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC opened at $82.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -637.54, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.36.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

