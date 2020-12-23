UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 14,172 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,172 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 47.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,914,000 after buying an additional 2,949,333 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Marten Transport by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,689,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,212,000 after purchasing an additional 927,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marten Transport by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after purchasing an additional 717,757 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Marten Transport by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Marten Transport by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 998,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 317,749 shares during the period. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 7,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $107,817.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.30. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $20.13.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.03 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

