Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 825,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,753 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $8,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRMK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,288,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,903,000 after buying an additional 2,184,552 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,501,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,616,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,535,000 after buying an additional 281,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,652,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on BRMK shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

In other Broadmark Realty Capital news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $12.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02).

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

