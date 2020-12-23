Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 18,678 Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,678 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.65% of Luminex worth $7,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMNX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Luminex by 2,893.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 810,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,360,000 after purchasing an additional 783,265 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luminex by 45.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,589,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,720,000 after purchasing an additional 500,174 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Luminex by 42.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,282,000 after purchasing an additional 436,571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luminex by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,712,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,444,000 after purchasing an additional 410,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Luminex by 103.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 708,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,060,000 after purchasing an additional 360,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eck bought 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMNX. TheStreet lowered Luminex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

LMNX opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.38. Luminex Co. has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 63.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $106.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Luminex’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Luminex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Luminex’s payout ratio is -171.43%.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

