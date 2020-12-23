Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 107,652 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 748,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,652 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zuora were worth $7,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the third quarter worth about $108,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 6,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $88,595.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 16,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,153. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 10,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $113,090.39. Following the sale, the executive now owns 35,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,190.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,393 shares of company stock worth $1,242,474 in the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zuora has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.06.

Shares of ZUO opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.52.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.83 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Zuora Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

