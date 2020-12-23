Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Position Lessened by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Macy’s by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Macy’s from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

NYSE M opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.98. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $18.57.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

