ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) vs. Zedge (NYSE:ZDGE) Head-To-Head Review

Zedge (NYSE:ZDGE) and ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zedge and ShotSpotter’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zedge $8.82 million 7.59 -$3.34 million N/A N/A ShotSpotter $40.75 million 11.09 $1.80 million $0.15 263.40

ShotSpotter has higher revenue and earnings than Zedge.

Profitability

This table compares Zedge and ShotSpotter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zedge -25.68% -32.48% -23.55% ShotSpotter 6.22% 9.45% 4.61%

Volatility and Risk

Zedge has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ShotSpotter has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Zedge and ShotSpotter, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zedge 0 0 0 0 N/A ShotSpotter 0 3 4 0 2.57

ShotSpotter has a consensus target price of $33.86, indicating a potential downside of 14.31%. Given ShotSpotter’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ShotSpotter is more favorable than Zedge.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.5% of Zedge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of ShotSpotter shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of Zedge shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of ShotSpotter shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ShotSpotter beats Zedge on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc. operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence. The company also provides ShotSpotter SecureCampus that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. In addition, it offers ShotSpotter SiteSecure, which serves customers, such as corporations to safeguard their facilities; and public agencies focused on protecting critical infrastructure, including train stations, airports, and freeways. Further, it provides ShotSpotter Labs, a technology to adapt and extend or commercial technology to address significant wildlife and environmental issues. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

