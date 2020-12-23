Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $45.57

Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.57 and traded as high as $45.94. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF shares last traded at $45.86, with a volume of 40,714 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 71.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

