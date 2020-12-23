Northern Bear PLC (NTBR.L) (LON:NTBR) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $49.87

Northern Bear PLC (NTBR.L) (LON:NTBR)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.87 and traded as low as $46.15. Northern Bear PLC (NTBR.L) shares last traded at $46.15, with a volume of 37,000 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £9.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 49.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 53.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94.

About Northern Bear PLC (NTBR.L) (LON:NTBR)

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Building Services Activities.

