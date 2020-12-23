Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (WM.TO) (TSE:WM) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.83

Shares of Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (WM.TO) (TSE:WM) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and traded as low as $0.81. Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (WM.TO) shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 481,235 shares.

Separately, Eight Capital raised their price target on Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (WM.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.65 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (WM.TO) alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$646.57 million and a PE ratio of -54.67.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Fenelon gold property that consists of 1 block of 19 mining claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 1,052 hectares located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (WM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (WM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.