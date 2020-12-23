Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $50.56

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.56 and traded as low as $50.04. Tokio Marine shares last traded at $50.46, with a volume of 15,608 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tokio Marine from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

The company has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average of $46.43.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

