Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $33.99

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.99 and traded as low as $33.42. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS shares last traded at $33.58, with a volume of 1,095 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on JRONY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.88.

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,002 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 28 pharmacies and 245 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 616 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

