Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 211 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of AeroVironment worth $8,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 362.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $89.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.12 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.12. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $99.81.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.87 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVAV shares. William Blair raised shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

