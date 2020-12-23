Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 4,723.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avalara by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Avalara by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $183.79 on Wednesday. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $183.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVLR shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Avalara from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.94.

In other news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $361,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $3,291,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,403.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,995 shares of company stock worth $52,492,242 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

