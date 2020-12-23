Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 53.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,519 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of PPD worth $8,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPD. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in PPD in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of PPD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PPD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPD by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPD alerts:

In other PPD news, insider Karen Kaucic sold 20,574 shares of PPD stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $715,975.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Pellegrino sold 5,495 shares of PPD stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $189,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PPD from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PPD from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist started coverage on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PPD from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPD opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72. PPD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $37.51.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About PPD

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.