Brokerages Expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to Announce -$0.59 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to announce ($0.59) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Epizyme also reported earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($2.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to ($1.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. Epizyme’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPZM. BidaskClub upgraded Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Epizyme currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.82. Epizyme has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $13.60.

In other news, Director Carl Goldfischer bought 5,000 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $60,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $34,147.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,245.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Epizyme by 0.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 189,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 11.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Epizyme by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 17,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

