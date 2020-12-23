Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 12th.
On average, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Martin Midstream Partners.
Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.53 million during the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 0.33%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 264.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 226,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 164,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 165.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 163,431 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 17.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 45.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.33 million, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 3.04. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74.
About Martin Midstream Partners
Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.
