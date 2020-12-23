Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Martin Midstream Partners.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.53 million during the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 0.33%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 264.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 226,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 164,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 165.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 163,431 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 17.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 45.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.33 million, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 3.04. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74.

Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

