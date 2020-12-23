Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 169.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 49,598 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 76.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,068,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.92.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 24,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $911,684.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,124,708.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 21,429 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $903,660.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 155,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,284.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 762,738 shares of company stock valued at $29,734,113 in the last three months.

Shares of GO opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day moving average of $40.13. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $764.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

