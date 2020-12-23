Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 109.9% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the period.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $988.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.76.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $207.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.78 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PTEN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.24.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.