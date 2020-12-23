Jane Street Group LLC Takes $309,000 Position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in The Pennant Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in The Pennant Group in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Pennant Group during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

In other The Pennant Group news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $90,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,867,009.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 45,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,820,152.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,807,324.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,889 shares of company stock valued at $2,384,166. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $58.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $66.62. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 346.82.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.70 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 1.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

