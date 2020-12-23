Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Badger Meter by 14.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 28.8% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Badger Meter by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $183,036.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Badger Meter from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.66. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $91.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $113.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.