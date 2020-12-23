The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,222 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in The Timken were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Timken in the third quarter valued at $407,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 506.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in The Timken by 247.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 27,914 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Timken by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,993,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,493,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Timken alerts:

TKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Timken in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Timken from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

In other news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 48,280 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $3,529,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 7,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $479,800.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,266 shares of company stock worth $6,907,108. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $76.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.80. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.21 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. The Timken’s payout ratio is 25.22%.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.