Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,600 Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 299.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6,863.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,101.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 129.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $744,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,148 shares of company stock worth $1,334,863 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 6.28. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $971.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

