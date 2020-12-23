Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $151.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Sidoti cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 92,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,762,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,485,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 65,133 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $2,273,141.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 807,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,196,268.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 491,849 shares of company stock worth $16,281,727. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

